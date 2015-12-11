1030 students with Turkish citizenship will be excluded from Russian universities

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ 1030 students with a Turkish citizenship are forced to leave Russia.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish students educated in Russia, and education specialists working in Russia, wrote letter-complaint about this to the Turkish Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Council.

According to the information they are exposed to different pressures, in Russia.Some Russian universities professors boycotted classes, refusing to teach to Turkish students.

Voronezh Technological University require students to leave Russia.