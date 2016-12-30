One more Turkish soldier killed in Syria, 5 injured

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ One more Turkish soldier was killed in Syria, 5 injured.

Report informs citing Habertürk, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces issued a statement.

According to information, Turkish troops killed 26 ISIS militants in Al-Bab battles.

17 fortifications and targets of ISIS were destroyed by Turkish airstrikes.

Russia warplanes hit ISIS positions in Al-Bab for the first time. 12 ISIS militants were neutralized in three air attacks.

Notably, "Fırat kalkanı" (Euphrates Shield) operation, conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria, started on August 24, 2016. Over the last period, 41 Turkish servicemen were killed as a result.