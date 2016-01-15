 Top
    Close photo mode

    One more Iranian general killed in Syria

    Sayeed Sayyah Taheeri was one of the commanders in the Iran-Iraq War

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria, Brigadier General Sayeed Sayyah Taheeri killed in Syria.

    Report informs referring to the Defapress, belonging to the General Staff of Iran.

    According to information, general Taheeri was one of the commanders in the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-1988. Information about the place and date of his death in Syria is not reported.

    Earlier, in Syria had killed several Iranian generals.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi