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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    ADB forecasts 1.7% average growth for Azerbaijan in 2026–2027

    Finance
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 08:06
    ADB forecasts 1.7% average growth for Azerbaijan in 2026–2027

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) expects Azerbaijan's GDP to grow by 1.6% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027.

    According to Report, citing ADB's forecasts, the projection for the current year has been lowered by 0.4 percentage points compared to the April forecast, while the outlook for next year remains unchanged.

    This means that the average annual economic growth in 2026–2027 will be 1.7%.

    "The growth forecast for 2026 has been reduced as growth is expected to remain weak until the end of the year, but the forecast for 2027 remains unchanged against the backdrop of economic recovery expectations," the bank explains.

    Analysts' reports show that overall economic growth forecasts for the Caucasus, Central, and West Asia have been reduced by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7% in 2026, and to 4.1% in 2027.

    According to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, the country's economy grew by 1.4% in 2025.

    The Ministry of Economy estimates GDP growth at 1.7% this year and 2.7% next year. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan expects GDP to grow by 0.5% in 2026 and 2.6% in 2027.

    The Netherlands' largest banking group, ING Group, forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 1.9% in 2026, 3% in 2027, and 2.3% in 2028.

    According to UN calculations, Azerbaijan's economy will grow by 2.7% in 2026 and 2.6% in 2027.

    Fitch Solutions expects Azerbaijan's real GDP growth to reach 2.5% in 2026.

    Asian Development Bank (ADB) Azerbaijan's economic growth Azerbaijan's GDP
    ADB: Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatı 2026-2027-ci illərdə orta hesabla 1,7 % artacaq
    АБР: Экономика Азербайджана в 2026-2027гг вырастет в среднем на 1,7% год

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