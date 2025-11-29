Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region burns after drone strike

    Region
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 09:06
    Oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region burns after drone strike

    A fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Seversky district of Russia's Krasnodar Region following a drone attack, local authorities have said.

    Report informs, citing the region's operational headquarters, that some technical equipment within the plant was damaged, although storage tanks were reportedly unaffected. The blaze covered an area of approximately 100 square metres. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties; refinery personnel have taken shelter, the statement said.

    oil refinery Russia Krasnodar drone attack
    Krasnodarda neft emalı zavoduna dron hücumu nəticəsində yanğın baş verib
    В Краснодарском крае РФ из-за атаки дронов загорелся НПЗ

    Latest News

    09:11

    Russian strikes hit Kyiv and surrounding region leaving one killed, several injured

    Other countries
    09:07
    Photo

    Former top Zelenskyy aide hours after resignation: 'I'm going to the front'

    Other countries
    09:06

    Oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region burns after drone strike

    Region
    20:56
    Photo

    Winter camp on space and technology organized for children of martyrs' families

    Individual sports
    20:52
    Photo

    Tanker near Bosporus may have struck a mine – UPDATED

    Other countries
    20:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening diaspora cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:09
    Photo

    Contract signed for offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    20:01

    Armenia and Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri–Kars railway

    Other
    19:50

    Kyiv returns 30 Russian citizens to Moscow under humanitarian procedure

    Other countries
    All News Feed