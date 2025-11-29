Oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region burns after drone strike

A fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Seversky district of Russia's Krasnodar Region following a drone attack, local authorities have said.

Report informs, citing the region's operational headquarters, that some technical equipment within the plant was damaged, although storage tanks were reportedly unaffected. The blaze covered an area of approximately 100 square metres. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties; refinery personnel have taken shelter, the statement said.