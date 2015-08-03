New military safety zones declared in Turkey amid PKK attacks

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ağrı and Tendürek mountains in eastern Turkey were declared as "provisional military security zones" by the Ağrı Governorate as well as 14 areas within the city of Tunceli were announced as "special security zones" by the Tunceli Governorate on Sunday, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The written statement of the Ağrı Governorate stated that the recent rise in PKK terrorist attacks calls for counter-terror operations in the Ağrı and Tendürek mountains. The Governerate said that the areas were declared as "provisional military security zones" for 15 days to keep Turkish citizens safe and out of harm during the operations.

The Tunceli Governor's Office also released a written statement saying that 14 areas within the city of Tunceli were declared as "special security zones" between August 4-19.

Turkey has been hit by violence since a suicide bomb attack by a suspected ISIS supporter killed 32 activists and injured a 100 in Suruç on July 20.

The Turkish government has intensified its counterterror operations following the recent attacks carried out by the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the EU and Turkey.