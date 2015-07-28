NATO very closely follow developments in Turkey, official says

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ NATO ambassadors say they "stand in strong solidarity" with Turkey following a series of terrorist attacks in the country, Report informs citing Turkish media.

"Terrorism poses a direct threat to the security of NATO countries and to international stability and prosperity," ambassadors say in a statement issued after talks in Brussels, which were held at the behest of NATO member Turkey.

The North Atlantic Council met on Tuesday at Turkey's request to hold consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, which states that "the parties will consult whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the parties is threatened."

The ambassadors say they discussed "the threats against Turkey" and will continue to "very closely" follow developments on NATO's south-eastern border.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations can never be tolerated or justified," their statement adds. "The security of the alliance is indivisible, and we stand in strong solidarity with Turkey."

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg spoke later to the media soon about the meeting's conclusions, saying: "NATO is ready for the fight against terror alongside of Turkey."