Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ North Atlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Georgia in August this year.

Report informs referring to "Rustavi-2" TV channel, NATO Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow issued such a statement during a meeting with Georgian Defense Minister Tina Hidasheli.

In the framework of his visit, Stoltenberg will attend the opening of the headquarters of the body's training center in the country.