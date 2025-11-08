NATO continues to select candidate for position of special rep for Caucasus & Central Asia - EXCLUSIVE

The post of NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia is currently vacant, and a recruitment process is underway, NATO spokesperson at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels told Report.

The South Caucasus is important for global security, and NATO has a long-standing partnership with the countries of this region, including Azerbaijan, a valued partner of the Alliance, the alliance spokesperson stated.

The position of Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia was established in 2004 following the NATO Summit in Istanbul. The Representative is responsible for implementing Alliance policies in strategically important regions, engaging with the governments of partner countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – and coordinating cooperation programs.

Javier Colomina, who previously held this post, was reassigned in July 2024 as NATO Special Representative for the Southern Neighborhood.