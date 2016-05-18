NATO concerns about situation on border of Turkey and Syria

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO concerned about situation on border of Turkey and Syria.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

According to him, this issue will be discussed at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on May 19-20.

"The situation on the border between Turkey and Syria will be discussed. Of course, it is a matter of concern, because we have seen a number of attacks, as well as a large number of dead civilians, innocent people were killed. Therefore, it is of great concern to us all, NATO's solidarity with Turkey", Stoltenberg said.

"Therefore it is of great concern to all of us, NATO expresses solidarity with Turkey," J.Stoltenberg added.