Moscow, Tehran Ready to Boost to Bilateral Ties in September

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Iran will begin a new stage of bilateral relations in the fall, building stronger ties in political, economic and other areas, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

"If we lay down a plan after this visit [of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Moscow], starting September, without a doubt we will see a whole cycle of changes in all areas of relations between our two countries," Sanaei wrote in his official blog.

Sanaei added that Moscow and Tehran should take additional measures to further strengthen bilateral relations in light of the Iranian nuclear agreement, reached with a group of international negotiators, including Russia, in July.

On August 17, the Iranian foreign minister met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss trade and economic cooperation, among other issues.

Iran and six international mediators reached a final agreement with Tehran on its controversial nuclear program in July to ensure Iran never develops nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.