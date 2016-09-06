More than 5,000 terrorism suspects are wanted in CIS

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ More than 5,000 people associated with terrorist and extremist activities are wanted by Antiterrorist Centre (ATC) of the CIS countries.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Andrei Novikov said.

According to him, bank created in ATC includes data about the people, declared internationally wanted for terrorist crimes.

"Today, more than 5 thousand people associated with terrorist activities are wanted within Commonwealth.

Recently, information about the whereabouts of 1,2 thousand of such persons was received ", - said A. Novikov at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of CIS countries in St. Petersburg.

He said that the increase in the number of wanted persons is due to the activity of terrorist organizations, in particular, taking part in the fighting in Syria and Iraq.