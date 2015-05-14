Minister: Tajikistan not decided yet on his membership in EEU

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We are still discussing the potential positive and negative consequences of membership of Tajikistan in the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union)".

Report informs referring to Russian Interfax agency, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Aslov said at a press conference after talks with his Indian counterpart in Delhi.

S.Aslov reminded to reporters that, "Tajikistan is located in the geographical impasse": the republic has no outlet to the sea, railways pass through Uzbekistan, which saved the difficult political relations, and the movement on the roads in China and Kyrgyzstan difficulted with mountainous terrain.

"We import 50% of our products and required about 70% of raw materials. Our economy is also depends on several other vulnerable factors, so we are very careful before entering into any economic organization", said S.Aslov.