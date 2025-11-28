Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Minister of Justice: New text of Armenian Constitution should be ready in March 2026

    Region
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 12:58
    The new text of the Armenian Constitution should be ready by March 2026, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said at a regular meeting of the Constitutional Reform Council, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "I would like to reiterate the commitment made by the Ministry of Justice, which concerns the preparation of the text and the timeframe for its development. Specifically, this commitment stipulates that the new text of the Constitution must be ready by March," she noted.

    Armenia Constitution Srbuhi Galyan
    Nazir: Ermənistan Konstitusiyasının yeni mətni 2026-cı ilin mart ayında hazır olmalıdır
    Глава Минюста: Новый текст Конституции Армении должен быть готов в марте 2026 года

