Minister of Justice: New text of Armenian Constitution should be ready in March 2026
Region
- 28 November, 2025
- 12:58
The new text of the Armenian Constitution should be ready by March 2026, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said at a regular meeting of the Constitutional Reform Council, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"I would like to reiterate the commitment made by the Ministry of Justice, which concerns the preparation of the text and the timeframe for its development. Specifically, this commitment stipulates that the new text of the Constitution must be ready by March," she noted.
