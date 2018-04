Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Talks in Astana on Syrian settlement will be held on January 23.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a news conference at the Anadolu Agency.

He said that on January 9-10, Russian experts will visit Ankara to discuss preparations for talks on Syria.

M.Çavuşoğlu noted that Turkey, Russia and Iran were guarantors of ceasefire in Syria.