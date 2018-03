Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Zeytunburnu district of Istanbul, Metrobus fell from 5-meter-high coming from Zincirlikuyu- Avcılar. As a result 10 people were injured.

Report informs citing the Turkish media there were 20 passengers in Metrobus. Two passengers were seriously injured.

The incident happened in Dzhevizbagy point. According to preliminary data, metro bus driver fell asleep.