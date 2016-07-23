Mehmet Şimşek: Pilots, shot down a Russian Su-24, involved in coup attempt

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Pilots, shot down Russian Su-24 bomber on the Turkish-Syrian border, involved in the military coup attempt in Turkey. Report informs citing the Tass, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek said at G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

"I would like Russian public opinion to know that the pilots who shot down a Russian plane, were later also involved in the coup attempt. This showed that in reality we are faced with a kind of secret projects ", - said Şimşek.

Şimşek said that the decision to shoot down the plane "was not political".

Commenting on relations with Russia, Şimşek said that Turkey expects to improve friendly ties with Moscow.

"We are pleased that Russia and Turkey are restored friendly relations. Russia - is our largest trading partner, our neighbor, and we attach great importance to the Russian-Turkish relations not only in the areas of trade, investment and tourism, but also in the broad sense" - he said.