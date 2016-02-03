Media: US drone crashes in Turkey

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ A United States (US) drone crashed in the Yüreğir town of southern Adana province of Turkey after departing from Incirlik Airbase, Report informs referring to the Turkish Haberturk.

The drone fell into a citrus garden near the road connecting the town to another town, Karataş.

The teams opened an investigation in an attempt to determine the cause of the accident.

October 20 of 2015, another drone belonging to US forces crashed due to technical failure in its predator motor in another southern Turkish province, Hatay.