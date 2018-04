Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ The pro-coup soldiers captured a Turkish warship and took hostage the Turkish Navy commander .

Report informs citing Reuters, according to senior sources in the Greek army, the rebels captured a frigate of the Turkish Navy at the Golcuk base on the southern shore of Sea of Marmara .

They also took the commander of the Turkish Navy Veysel Kezeli hostage.

According to the Proto Thema, F-240 TCG Yavuz ship was captured.