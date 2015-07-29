Media: Iran allows visa-free travel for citizens of 7 countries, including Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has revoked visa requirements for nationals of 7 countries as part of its plans to boost tourism industry in the country.

Report informs citing newspaper 'Kayhan'.

According to the newspaper, citizens of Turkey, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bolivia, Egypt and Syria can travel to Iran without visa.

Under the new visa requirement regulations, citizens from these countries can stay in Iran without visa from 15 to 90 days.

Iranian authorities have already started studying a visa waiver program under which visa limitations for citizens of 60 countries around the globe will be lifted.

The program is seen as part of the country’s plans to develop its tourism industry.

Iran has attached considerable significance to its booming tourism industry in recent years.

The country is seen as one of the world’s top potential tourist destinations as it holds countless ancient sites.