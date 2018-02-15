Media: Explosion hits ammunition depot in Syria, 15 dead

© Getty Images

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen Russian mercenaries deceased due to the blast at an ammunitions depot in Deir-ez-Zor province.

Syrian observatory for human rights reported that on Thursday, Report informs citing The Guardian.

A group of the militants escorted government troops as they proceeded to oil and gas depots on the eastern banks of Euphrates river in Deir-ez-Zor. The explosion occurred at a local arms depot, located in the area held by the Syrian democratic forces that enjoy the US support.

The mercenaries apparently attempted to get a hand on the weapons, but they triggered an explosive device instead.

23 men deceased in the blast, inlcuding fifteen Russians and another eight local mercenaries of Bashaar al-Assad.