Media: Explosion hits ammunition depot in Syria, 15 dead

    Explosion hits ammunition depot in Syria, 15 dead

    Totally, 23 people deceased in the blast

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen Russian mercenaries deceased due to the blast at an ammunitions depot in Deir-ez-Zor province. 

    Syrian observatory for human rights reported that on Thursday, Report informs citing The Guardian.

    A group of the militants escorted government troops as they proceeded to oil and gas depots on the eastern banks of Euphrates river in Deir-ez-Zor. The explosion occurred at a local arms depot, located in the area held by the Syrian democratic forces that enjoy the US support.

    The mercenaries apparently attempted to get a hand on the weapons, but they triggered an explosive device instead.

    23 men deceased in the blast, inlcuding fifteen Russians and another eight local mercenaries of Bashaar al-Assad.   

