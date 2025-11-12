Media: All crew members of crashed Turkish military aircraft perished

All crew members of the Turkish Air Force C130 military transport aircraft that crashed in Georgia have died.

Report informs citing the correspondent of AnewZ TV, Nini Nikoleishvili, who was in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality where the crash occurred.

According to confirmed information, all 20 people on board the aircraft have died.

"The wreckage of the aircraft is scattered near the Kholagiri Monastery and was first discovered by local residents. Search and rescue teams and helicopters are working despite poor visibility," according to AnewZ.

A criminal case has been initiated in Georgia regarding a possible violation of aviation safety. Operations are being carried out in a coordinated manner with the direct support of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.