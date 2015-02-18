​Margvelashvili: Kiev and Tbilisi should not spark conflictbecause of Saakashvili

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili considers that Tbilisi and Kiev will be able to avoid arguments due to the appointment of Mikheil Saakashvili as staff adviser of Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko and chairman of the advisory board of the International reforms under President of Ukraine, Report informs citing "Novosti Gruziya".

"The Government of Ukraine has received a mandate from their people to the friendly relations with Georgia, and we have a mandate from the Georgian people for support and a great love for the Ukrainian people, I think that we, both sides shhouldn't aggravate it," - Margvelashvili said to Rustavi-2 channel.

On February 17 the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia adressed the General Prosecutor of Ukraine with a request for the arrest and extradition of the former President Michael Saakashvili and former Minister of Justice Zurab Adeishvili.

Saakashvili left Georgia during the inauguration of the new President Georgi Margvelashvili in November 2013, and since then did not return to his homeland. In 2014 the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia filed several criminal cases against Saakashvili.