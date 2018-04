Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia plans to return the territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia peacefully.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, it was declared by President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

"We intend to reunite Georgia by peace " - the president said.

According to Georgian law, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are territories occupied by the Russian Federation. Provinces declared independence from Tbilisi in the early 90s. The independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognized only by four countries: Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru.