​Lavrov: Russia will not negotiate the fate of Crimea with anyone

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia does not conduct negotiations with anyone on the return of the Crimea, a territory of the Russian Federation.

Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of 2015.

"We have nothing to give back so we hold no talks on returning the Crimea. The Crimea is a territory of the Russian Federation in full accordance with the will of the people of the Crimea", - said the minister.