    Kyrgyz President to meet with Putin today

    They will discuss the prospects of cooperation between the two countries

    Baku.16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

    Report informs referring to the administration of the government of Kyrgyzstan.

    According to the report, the sides will discuss the topical issues of the Kyrgyz-Russian relations, as well as, the implementation of joint projects, perspectives of the mutual cooperation, the discussion of cooperation issues in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Community.

    Kyrgyzstan is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Community. 

