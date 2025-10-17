Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meeting

    Region
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 11:24
    Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meeting

    Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev will visit Hungary today at the invitation of Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, according to a statement from the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, Report informs.

    During the trip, Kulubayev will participate in the 5th meeting of the Kyrgyzstan–Hungary Strategic Council.

    At the session, the foreign ministers will discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, investment, and cultural-humanitarian fields. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

    The meeting is expected to conclude with the signing of bilateral documents.

    Qırğızıstanla Macarıstan arasında ikitərəfli sənədlər imzalanacaq
    Кыргызстан и Венгрия проведут очередное заседание стратегического совета

