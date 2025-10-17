Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meeting
- 17 October, 2025
- 11:24
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev will visit Hungary today at the invitation of Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, according to a statement from the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, Report informs.
During the trip, Kulubayev will participate in the 5th meeting of the Kyrgyzstan–Hungary Strategic Council.
At the session, the foreign ministers will discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, investment, and cultural-humanitarian fields. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues.
The meeting is expected to conclude with the signing of bilateral documents.
