Kurtulmuş: Türkiye monitoring search and rescue operations at plane crash site

Türkiye is closely monitoring search and rescue operations at the site of the Turkish military cargo plane crash.

As Report informs, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, wrote this on X.

"I was informed of the sad news that a military cargo plane of our Ministry of National Defense, returning to Türkiye from Azerbaijan, crashed in Georgia. We are closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations at the crash site. I express my condolences," the post reads.