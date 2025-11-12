Kurtulmuş: Türkiye monitoring search and rescue operations at plane crash site
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 01:05
Türkiye is closely monitoring search and rescue operations at the site of the Turkish military cargo plane crash.
As Report informs, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, wrote this on X.
"I was informed of the sad news that a military cargo plane of our Ministry of National Defense, returning to Türkiye from Azerbaijan, crashed in Georgia. We are closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations at the crash site. I express my condolences," the post reads.
Latest News
02:22
Erdogan discusses search and rescue operations at crash site with KobakhidzeRegion
02:17
Military aircraft that killed hundreds: Statistics on C-130 crashesOther countries
02:04
Turkish defense minister discusses plane crash with Azerbaijani, Georgian counterpartsForeign policy
01:58
NATO secretary general extends condolences to Türkiye over plane crashOther countries
01:54
Burhanettin Duran: Thorough investigation being conducted into cause of plane crash in GeorgiaRegion
01:50
OTS secretary general expressed condolences to Türkiye regarding aircraft crashRegion
01:44
Mission: Glad with positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnershipForeign policy
01:36
Georgian president extends condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over plane crashRegion
01:32
Video