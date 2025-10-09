Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Kostanyan: Yerevan views interaction with Baku positively after Washington summit

    Armenia positively assesses the dynamics of interaction with Azerbaijan observed following the leaders" summit held in Washington on August 8, Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, stated this today while speaking with journalists.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, Kostanyan said that Yerevan reaffirms its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Baku and to ratify it as soon as possible.

    The deputy minister stressed that Armenia now has an opportunity for peace and stability in the region, and that this process is already underway. He added that there is also a chance to unlock all communication routes in the region, a task on which Armenia is actively working together with its US partners.

    Kostanyan expressed confidence that the peace process will continue to develop positively.

    "We view the overall dynamics observed after the August 8 meeting in Washington positively. The statements made at the White House also indicate that we are entering a period of stability and peace," he added.

    Ermənistan Vaşinqton sammitindən sonra Bakı ilə qarşılıqlı əlaqələrin dinamikasını müsbət qiymətləndirir
    Костанян: Ереван позитивно оценивает динамику взаимодействия с Баку после Вашингтонского саммита

