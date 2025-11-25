Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan ink 11 documents

Following the talks, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, signed a joint statement, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.

Eleven intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed in the presence of the presidents. The documents included agreements on migration; information exchange on pensions; memoranda of understanding and cooperation in the legal sphere; and cooperation in veterinary medicine.

Furthermore, the parties signed a Plan of Key Measures for Developing Cooperation between the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for 2026-2027, among others.