Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan ink 11 documents
Region
- 25 November, 2025
- 14:20
Following the talks, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, signed a joint statement, Report informs referring to Kazakh media.
Eleven intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed in the presence of the presidents. The documents included agreements on migration; information exchange on pensions; memoranda of understanding and cooperation in the legal sphere; and cooperation in veterinary medicine.
Furthermore, the parties signed a Plan of Key Measures for Developing Cooperation between the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for 2026-2027, among others.
Latest News
19:49
Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important stepForeign policy
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51