Kazakhstan to launch extensive exploration for gold, rare earth reserves

    Region
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 09:55
    In 2026, Kazakhstan will begin extensive geological exploration of its mineral resources, Report informs, referring to the Kazakhstani government's press service.

    The government plans to allocate 240 billion tenge (about $500 million) for 20 projects aimed at identifying potential reserves of gold and rare earth metals.

    "Over the next three years, 20 projects will be implemented, along with seismic exploration in little-studied sedimentary basins and the creation of modern geological infrastructure. A total of 240 billion tenge, or about $500 million, will be invested. For comparison, $469 million was invested in this area over the past 15 years. This year, the government of Kazakhstan is launching a new stage of more detailed exploration of mineral resources," the statement said.

    The projects will include analysis of Earth remote sensing data, airborne geophysical and geochemical studies, and various fieldwork.

    The Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan emphasized that when compiling the list of sites, factors such as resource depletion and the potential of priority mineral reserves were taken into account. The government stated that as a result, areas with high potential for the discovery of copper, gold, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, barite, and bauxite deposits have been identified.

