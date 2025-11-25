Kazakhstan to buy two cargo vessels from Azerbaijan for Caspian trade boost

Kazakhstan plans to purchase two cargo vessels from Azerbaijan, each capable of carrying 700 containers, Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev announced, Report informs.

He noted that the acquisition, scheduled to take place before 2027, aims to increase container transportation across the Caspian Sea. Work is also underway to expand the capacity of railway lines leading to Kazakh ports.

According to Sauranbayev, these projects will enable the Aktau and Kuryk ports to raise their throughput to 30 million tons.