Kazakhstan MFA says joining Abraham Accords aligns with Astana's interests

    • 07 November, 2025
    • 17:35
    The decision of Kazakhstan to join the Abraham Accords corresponds to the interests of the country and the nature of a balanced, peaceful foreign policy.

    As Report informs with reference to Kazakhstani media, this is stated in a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    The ministry noted that Kazakhstan will continue to consistently advocate for the settlement of the Middle East conflict based on international law norms, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of "two states for two peoples."

    The Abraham Accords are agreements on the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states, signed in 2020-2021. The UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco have joined.

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced the country's intention to join the agreements during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump.

