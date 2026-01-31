Putin receives Iran's top security official Larijani at Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, at the Kremlin, the presidential spokesman said, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

Dmitry Peskov said the meeting took place on Friday during Larijani's visit to Russia, without providing further details.

US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program. On Friday, he again spoke about US warships heading towards Iran, claiming they form a much larger "armada" than the fleet sent before the attack on Venezuela earlier this month that captured President Nicolas Maduro.