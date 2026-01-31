Call made to world parliaments regarding WUF13

A call has been made to world parliaments in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

On January 30, the event "Role of Parliaments in Advancing Resilient Cities and Promoting Sustainable Urban Development" was held with the participation of 32 parliamentarians from 30 countries, dedicated to Azerbaijan's urban development experience and WUF13. The aim of the event was to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy on WUF13.

The event was initiated and organized by Azerbaijani MP Parvana Valiyeva, in her capacity as a member of the Global Parliamentary Academy (GCAP), in cooperation with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture – WUF13 Azerbaijan. The event was attended by the UN-Habitat and two other UN agencies.

During the event, the parliamentarians spoke about urbanization experiences in their respective countries.

Opening the event with a keynote address, MP Parvana Valiyeva thanked her international colleagues for supporting the initiative and for participating in the session dedicated to WUF13. As a special guest at the opening, the Minister of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment of Dominica, Cozier Frederick, delivered remarks highlighting the urbanization experiences of small island states and the challenges they face. He underlined the role of legislation in building sustainable and safe cities.

Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13, delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan's urban development experience and Azerbaijan's preparations for the World Urban Forum.

At the opening session, Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Programme, also spoke, emphasizing the role of legislation in implementing modern urban planning practices and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy within world urban forums.

During the discussions, parliamentarians highly praised Azerbaijan's hosting of WUF13 as well as its rich urban development experience. They addressed a call to action to the WUF13 National Coordinator. The call is following:

"As parliamentarians from 30 countries, we recognize that cities stand at the center of today's most pressing global challenges-and at the heart of their solutions. Rapid urbanization, climate risks, inequality, displacement, and the escalating global housing crisis demand coordinated political leadership, legislative action, and sustained investment.

We issue this Call ahead of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held on May 17–22 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

We recognize housing as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of social stability. In response to the global housing crisis affecting billions worldwide, we call upon the development of affordable, adequate, and resilient housing solutions, particularly for low-income groups, women, youth, migrants, and displaced people; Legislative frameworks that support social housing, inclusive zoning, and responsible urban land governance;

We reaffirm that parliaments play a decisive role in translating global urban commitments into national laws, policies, and financing, engaging local authorities, civil society, the private sector, and communities in inclusive urban decision-making.

We call on parliaments worldwide to integrate sustainable urban development into national development strategies, climate policies, and budgetary frameworks; Strengthen legislative support for climate-resilient, inclusive, and people-centered cities, aligned with the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals; Promote urban policies that prioritize equitable access to services, mobility, green spaces, and basic infrastructure.

We underline the importance of global platforms for dialogue and cooperation, including the World Urban Forum, as spaces where best practices are shared and partnerships are built across regions and political systems.

We express our strong support for the Republic of Azerbaijan in its role as host of WUF13.

We welcome Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing a global dialogue on sustainable urbanization and its efforts to position cities as drivers of resilience, peace, and inclusive development".

The call was adopted unanimously. For additional information, parliamentarians are one of the major stakeholders in world urban forums.