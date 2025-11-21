Kazakhstan interested in participating in TRIPP project, says President Tokayev

Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana, Report informs via Armenpress.

"We emphasize that we are interested in participating in TRIPP- Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. Initiatives like this, as well as the North-South and Middle Corridor, align with the interests of both countries," he stressed.

According to Tokayev, this cooperation could open significant opportunities for both countries.

Tokayev also emphasized the importance of transport and transit opportunities. "The new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus creates an opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation," he said.

He praised the outcomes of the meeting with Pashinyan, noting that the discussions covered a wide range of economic, investment, and sectoral cooperation.

"We placed special importance on issues of mutual trade, economic, and investment cooperation. We agreed to take measures to expand trade turnover and diversify the range of goods. Last year alone, Kazakh exports to Armenia exceeded $350 million," the Kazakh president said.

The two countries intend to implement joint investment projects and develop ties between business communities, Tokayev said.