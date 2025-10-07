Kazakhstan and Armenia hold political consultations
Region
- 07 October, 2025
- 12:11
Political consultations were held between Kazakhstan and Armenia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, according to the Kazakh MFA, Report informs.
The meeting was co-chaired by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yermukhamet Konuspayev and his Armenian counterpart Mnatsakan Safaryan.
During the talks, the sides discussed cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including collaboration within regional integration structures.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties agreed to continue the inter-ministerial dialogue.
