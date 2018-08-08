Journalist detained in Georgian Embassy in London for anti-Georgian slogans

© iStockPhoto

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ / British journalist calling anti-Georgian and anti-NATO slogans burst into the building of the Georgian Embassy in London during an exhibition about the August 2008 war in South Ossetia, Report informs citing the Interfax.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, he was detained by the police for provocative actions. The Ministry noted that the British journalist is known for "anti-Georgian articles which are published in the Russian media."

The British police are investigating the detainee.

Notably, on August 7-8, 2009, the Russian army invaded the Georgian territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, forcing the army of Georgia to leave these territories. August 26 Russia "recognized the independence" of the republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.