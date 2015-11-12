Japan and Georgia ink MoU in defense for the first time

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Defense ministers of Japan and Georgia Gen Nakatani and Tina Khidasheli held talks in Tokyo, following which they signed a memorandum of cooperation in the military sphere, Report informs citing TASS.

"Until now, between the two countries, there was no interaction in the field of defense. I hope (with the signing of the memorandum), these contacts will be more active", said Nakatani. Khidasheli, in turn, said that she hoped for "the development of strategic partnership between the two countries".

According to a new document, the countries will hold regular bilateral consultations at the level of representatives of relevant departments, organize exchanges of educational and research programs in the field of defense. The parties also agreed on technical cooperation in the military sphere.

This is the first ever visit of the Georgian Defense Ministry in Japan. The visit will last until November 14.

During the trip, Khidasheli will also meet with representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and visit the National Defence Academy of Japan.