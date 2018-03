Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran on Thursday banned all products from Saudi Arabia after Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in a mounting diplomatic crisis, Report informs referring to Tasnim.

“The cabinet has banned the entry of all Saudi products and products from Saudi Arabia,” the government said in a statement, noting that a ban on Iranians travelling to the Saudi holy city of Mecca for the umrah pilgrimage was also in place “until further notice”.