Iranian president warns against attacking country's supreme leader
- 19 January, 2026
- 08:53
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned the government of unfriendly countries that any attack on the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would mean a declaration of war, Report informs.
"An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation," he wrote on X.
The statement followed US President Donald Trumps' remarks in an interview with Politico where he called Khamenei a "sick man" and said that it is "time to look for new leadership in Iran."
