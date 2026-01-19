Iranian president warns against attacking country's supreme leader

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned the government of unfriendly countries that any attack on the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would mean a declaration of war, Report informs.

"An attack on the great leader of our country is tantamount to a full-scale war with the Iranian nation," he wrote on X.

The statement followed US President Donald Trumps' remarks in an interview with Politico where he called Khamenei a "sick man" and said that it is "time to look for new leadership in Iran."