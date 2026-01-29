Azerbaijan, Syria mull energy co-op

Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Damascus, Elnur Shahhuseynov, has discussed cooperation with Syria's Deputy Minister of Energy, Omar Shaqrouq, Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Syria wrote on X, Report informs.

"I held a productive meeting with Mr. Omar Shaqrouq, deputy minister of energy, during which we discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and develop joint projects between our countries," the diplomatic mission's statement reads.