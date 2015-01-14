Iranian official: Our security services are monitoring ISIS movements in Iraq accurately

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Deputy of Iran's Interior Ministry , Hossein Ali Amiri said on Tuesday, that his country's security forces are monitoring the movements of ISIS terrorist organization, Report informs citing Iranian mass media.

In Iraq, stressing that the organization does not constitute any threat to Iran.

Amiri said at a news conference seen by "Shafaq News", that “ISIS terrorist organization is at a distance far from the borders of Iran, noting that the western border enjoy full security and the necessary actions have been taken on the eastern border as well.”

He added that "ISIS will not pose a threat to us and our forces are able to ensure the security of the border in the best possible shape", and noting that the security and military services are monitoring ISIS movements accurately.