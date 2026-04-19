Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran-US talks may take place in Islamabad on April 26

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 10:11
    Iran-US talks may take place in Islamabad on April 26

    A new round of talks between Iranian and US delegations may take place in Islamabad on April 26, the Al Hadath television channel said, Report informs via TASS.

    The Pakistani side plans consultations for this date, according to sources.

    Iran has informed Pakistan's commander-in-chief during the latter's visit to Tehran that the Islamic Republic would not give up its missile program within the talks, the TV channel said.

    US-Iran talks Escalation in Middle East Pakistan
    "Al Hadath": İran-ABŞ danışıqları aprelin 26-da İslamabadda baş tuta bilər
    СМИ: Следующий раунд переговоров между США и Ираном может состояться 26 апреля

    Latest News

    20:55

    Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in demining

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    All News Feed