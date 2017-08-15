Iran threatens to withdraw from nuclear deal framework within hours

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has stated that the country may withdraw from the nuclear deal framework within hours, if the U.S. continues to expand sanctions.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

“The unsuccessful experience of sanctions and coercion has led their previous administrations to the table of negotiations. If they want to go back to this practice, we will return to our previous situation in a short period of time, not weeks or months, but within hours and days,” Hassan Rouhani said.

The Iranian leader also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump was not a “good partner”.

According to the President, the world has witnessed that the United States has ignored several other global deals and demonstrated their allies that the U.S. is neither a good partner, nor a reliable party in negotiations.