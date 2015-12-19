Iran starts registering candidates for parliamentary elections

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission and Iranian electoral commission today began registration of candidates for deputies for parliamentary elections. Report informs citing the TASS, the registration will last six days.

Elections will be held on February 26. 290 deputies will be elected to the unicameral parliament by direct vote for a term of four years.

Registered applicant will have to pass so-called qualifying certification for compliance with a potential deputy of the legislative body of Iran. Certification, which also started on Tuesday and will last ten days, led by Supervisory Board, one of the leading and supervisory authorities of the Islamic Republic.

The final list of eligible persons for election will be published on February 16. Only then certified candidates can openly compete for a future place in the legislature in the course of a six-day campaign. It will end the day before Election Day.

Elections to the Majlis will be held on the same day as elections to the Assembly of Experts - the main governing body of Iran.

The fifth meeting of the Council will be composed of 88 Islamic scholars and jurists, elected for eight years by the direct vote of the citizens.