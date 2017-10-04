Iran sentences member of nuclear talks team to five years

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian authorities sentenced a member of the country’s nuclear negotiating team to five years in jail.

Report informs citing the Tasnim.

It was stated that in August 2016, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman, confirmed that the unidentified negotiator had been arrested, but the suspect was released on bail within days. The individual, according to Mohseni-Ejei, was a “spy who had infiltrated the nuclear team.”

The agency gave no further details.

Notably, on July 14, 2015, six international mediators and Iran agreed on a nuclear deal and joint action plan was adopted. According to the plan, the UN Security Council, United States and European Union abolished economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran earlier.