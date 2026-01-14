Iran's top judge signals fast trials for those detained during protests

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    14 January, 2026
    The head of Iran's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has indicated there will be fast trials and executions for those detained during protests - after Donald Trump's threat of "very strong action" if Tehran executed protesters, Report informs via Sky News.

    Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei said on state television:

    "If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly. If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast."

    According to a human rights group, a protester, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, is set to be executed today.

