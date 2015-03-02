Iran's Rouhani: No reason to apply sanctions

Baku.2 March.REPORT.AZ/ President Hassan Rouhani said that basis for nuclear talks is to try to find common grounds and mutual confidence-building and that there is no reason to maintain sanctions,Report informs citing foreign media

According to the information, President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Paulo Gentiloni.

Rouhani said that the increase in consultations between senior officials of the two countries and trade delegation reciprocal visits would help enhance level of economic cooperation.

He said that cooperation between Iran and Italy is beneficial to the two states, the region and the entire world as well.

Referring to longstanding economic and cultural cooperation between Iran and Italy, President Rouhani said that the two governments have positive and growing political resolve to develop trade and commerce.

Referring to constructive role of Italy in the course of nuclear talks with the western governments, President Rouhani underlined that unfortunately in recent years sanctions with unjustified basis have damaged everybody, including the European Union countries.

Iran has always been committed to its obligations and Iran is so serious in settlement of the nuclear dispute, the president said.