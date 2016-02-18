Iran, Iraq, Venezuela and Qatar not agreed to freeze oil output

Baku. 18 Febuary. REPORT.AZ/ Oil Ministers of Iran, Iraq, Venezuela and Qatar at a meeting on February 17 in Tehran could not come to an agreement on the freezing of oil in 2016 to support prices, Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the official representative of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil Assem Jihad.

He noted that the parties are ready to continue consultations to find optimal solutions.

"Yesterday a meeting was held between the Ministers of Oil of Iraq, Iran, Qatar and Venezuela. We welcomed the participation of the Russian minister in a meeting in Doha. The Minister of Oil of Iraq confirmed that the consultations and meetings between the members of OPEC and other producers are continuing and are aimed at to come for something that would support oil prices in the world markets ", - said Jihad